Water level

TIRUNELVELEI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 84 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 7,733.33 cusecs and 1,004.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 73.15 feet (118 ft). The dam had an inflow of 139 cusecs and 55 cusecs of water was discharged.