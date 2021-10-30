Letter to Stalin leads this girl to portals of college

It was a special day for Shobana, a student, who had a chance to meet Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at the Circuit House in Madurai on Friday evening.

After passing Plus Two examination few months ago, she wanted to join a college but her family circumstances made her stay at home in Tiruvedagam near Sholavandan. Her father Manoharan, a casual worker, and others in the family suggested her to go for some job or other to support the family. But this girl was determined to study and wrote a letter stating her plight to the Chief Minister.

To her surprise, Shobana not only received a prompt reply from the CM’s office, but also received an admit card for the B.B.A. course in Government Meenakshi College for Women in Madurai.

She told reporters that she wrote a letter thanking the Chief Minister. She also stated though she desired to meet him in person to express her gratitude, she may not be able to travel all the way to Chennai.

Utilising the CM’s visit to Madurai, officials made arrangements for Shobana and her parents to meet Mr. Stalin at the Circuit House. On seeing the CM, the family could not find words to express their joy. Mr. Stalin handed her a college bag with books on her subjects, educational and financial aid. He advised her to study well and wished her good luck.

Shobana and her family were moved by the simple and unassuming Chief Minister. “I will never forget the gesture of the Chief Minister,” she said, tears rolling down her cheeks.