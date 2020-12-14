‘Let us give a new meaning for good governance’

Dindigul

14 December 2020 22:29 IST

Pointing out that the Indian democracy was ailing due to maladministration and poor governance, Mr. Kamal Hassan said that with the people’s support, fresh blood can be injected and good governance can be delivered.

Speaking at Dindigul, he said that the MNM had many doctors (medical professionals) as members. “We will give the right medicine and cure the disease,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Hailing the greatness of Dindigul and the stalwarts from the region from time immemorial, who had fought valiantly against the British regime, Mr. Kamal Hassan said that the people here still have not forgotten the past and commended them for their courage and braveness.

He said that the Election Commission had not given the ‘torch light’ symbol to the MNM to contest in the elections. There was no question of going back or worrying about such issues, he said and added that if there was no torch light, we will have ‘kalangarai vilakkam’ meaning lighthouse.

“The party has been getting very good response from the people. In a democracy, we will fight against corrupt forces with the sole objective of delivering in an honest manner,” he said.

Appealing to the cadres to visit door-to-door in their wards and spread the word to vote for the party, Mr. Kamal Hassan said that the time had come for forces like the MNM to wake up and cleanse the nation. "We all have waited with patience for the last 50 years...Let's come out of slumber and do good and show the world that we too can achieve in public life," he summed up.