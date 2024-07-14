‘Let us celebrate love and not let conservative forces subdue the universal emotion’

“For the past 1,500 years, continuous efforts have been made to subdue love and not let it survive, but all have gone in vain, as love can never be destroyed or subdued,” said Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan. He spoke at the ‘Kadhalai Potruvom,’ (Let’s Celebrate Love) event organised by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) here at Gandhi Memorial Museum on Sunday.

The efforts which continue even today has taken several forms like killing people, destroying monuments, deploying forces like ‘Love Jihad,’ and ‘Rome Squad,’ to prevent presence of couple in public areas, he added.

“The attack of the CPM office in Tirunelveli condemning the inter-caste marriage was one such effort, but all efforts will end in zero when a person falls in love with another person. Love will exist as long as the world will exist,” he noted.

“We speak great of our Sangam era literature, in that, the words ‘deivam,’ and ‘kadavul,’ (god) have been mentioned 34 times and 62 times respectively, but the word ‘love,’ to all our surprise has been mentioned around 250 times, 10 times more than the word ‘deivam,’ (god),” Mr. Venkatesan said.

Irrespective of the rulers and religion, love has always existed and flourished, he asserted.

A.A. Rahim, Member of Rajya Sabha from Kerala, speaking at the event, said, love does not mean just romantic relationship, it could also be love towards people, country, place, among others.

“ We witness killing of young couple in the name of caste and religion, but that does not stop someone from falling in love with an other person. Such coercive forces should learn that the moment you pull down a couple, hundreds more will crop up,” he added.

K. Samuel Raj is the general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front affiliated to the CPI(M), spoke about recent increase in caste killings in Tamil Nadu. Adding to this, he said, demands for separate Act to prevent such caste killings were being raised.

