Let police act freely in sexual assualt case: BJP

‘Since the two prime accused belonged to DMK, the woman would have remained silent’

‘Since the two prime accused belonged to DMK, the woman would have remained silent’

The State government should not stop with just transferring sexual abuse case reported in Virudhunagar to CB-CID, but let the police act freely so much so that women can repose faith in police that they would act immediately and without any partiality on crime cases, said Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai.

He was addressing a protest meeting here on Thursday against the incident of a 22-year-old woman raped by eight persons, including four juveniles.

The political parties in Tamil Nadu that vehemently condemn such rape cases reported in other States were silent on this incident that has shaken all. The series of such cases reported in the State showed that women had no protection under DMK rule. "While we had the pride that Nirbhaya case like incidents would not happen in Tamil Nadu, the recent cases have put us all in shame," Mr. Annamalai said.

Since the two prime accused in the case belonged to DMK, the woman would have remained silent, on the assumption that the police would not act against the ruling party men. "Why has the DMK not raised its voice seeking justice for this victim?" Mr. Annamalai asked.

The BJP was staging the protest in Virudhunagar to bolster faith to the victim - to show that the party was behind her, Mr. Annamalai said and sought compensation and State government job.

The BJP leader also promised that the Centre would take all-out efforts for continuation of fireworks operation by fighting the case in the Supreme Court.

Party leaders Gajendran, Sasikala pushpa, and Pandurengan were among those who took part in the protest.