Let people remain on Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam lands, says Appavu

January 03, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193

Tirunelveli district administration should ensure that leased lands and plots belonging to Tiruvaduthurai Adheenam held by farmers’ and public for several decades remained with them, Assembly Speaker M Appavu has said.

In a statement to the Collector, he said a peace meeting was held at the office of the Radhapuram Tahsildar office on December 24 in the presence of Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector. The villagers and their representatives from Avaraikulam, Kadambankulam, Pazhavoor, Madaganeri, Soundaralingapuram, Ooralvaimozhi, Ooralvaimozhi Colony, Shanmugapuram, Adangar, Melakilakulam, Keelakilakulam, Chettikulam and other villages in Radhapuram Taluk have been carrying on farming in lands belonging to the Adheenam for many decades.

The people have also constructed houses on such plots from their earnings. Though the lessees have been living here for decades and paying the lease value, some people, under the guise of retrieving properties of the Adheenam, allegedly forced the farmers to vacate the land/dwellings.

The Speaker said he had received numerous petitions to intervene and help the affected, following which he participated in the peace meeting. The resolution passed at the meeting should be implemented by the authorities as per law and there should be no deviation or threat to the lessees, the Speaker said and added that the people shall be allowed to continue to live or carry on with their agricultural activities as in the past by paying the lease value.

