‘Let CM pledge his party to BJP, not people of TN’

Former DMK State Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, flayed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of ‘pledging’ the interests of people of Tamil Nadu to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking at a protest organised by the party here on Saturday to show solidarity for the farmers protesting in Delhi, Mr. Thennarasu said that the three farm laws amended by the BJP Government in the Centre has sounded the death knell for the farming sector.

“Several industries have suffered under the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre has sounded the death knell even for the livelihood of farmer through the farm laws,” he said.

Farmers who were feeding the masses for generations face the threat of being taken over by the corporates.

Farmers will lose their right to choose the crop they want to raise. “Hereafter, they will have to grow only what is told to them. Similarly, they will not have the freedom to sell their produce at their will. They will have to sell them to people identified at a rate fixed by the corporates,” he alleged.

While the BJP was instrumental for all these miseries, the AIADMK had played second fiddle for the amendments to be ratified in the Parliament.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK leaders, Mr. Thennarasu said that both its coordinator, O. Pannerselvam and joint coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami showed keen interest to align with the BJP.

“Let them pledge their party to BJP, but not the interest of crores of people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Party leader, K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran, Tenkasi MP, Dhanush M. Kumar and MLAs, A.R.R. Srinivasan and S. Thangapandian, were among those who took part in the protest.