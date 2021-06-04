‘Let AIIMS function from a temporary campus’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and the State on a public interest litigation petition seeking direction to the governments to commence the functioning of AIIMS Madurai from a temporary campus, till the construction of the main building was completed.

A Division Bench of Justices T. S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi directed the governments to file their response in the case and sought to know as to whether a temporary outpatient department could be set up. The court adjourned the hearing in the PIL petition filed by K. Pushpavanam of Madurai till June 11.

The petitioner said that AIIMS Madurai should start functioning from a temporary campus. MBBS classes and outpatient department can start functioning in the temporary campus. He also sought a direction to the governments to fill the vacancies in the Project Cell of AIIMS, Madurai.

In 2018, the Centre announced the establishment of AIIMS at Thoppur in Madurai and the foundation stone was laid in 2019. However, the construction works have not begun, he said.

He pointed out that AIIMS Bibinagar, Telangana, got the Cabinet approval at the same time as AIIMS Madurai and was conducting MBBS classes and offered outpatient services.

Further, he said that AIIMS projects that were announced after AIIMS Madurai had also started functioning from a temporary campus. The construction of the main building at these AIIMS sites was in progress. The governments must take steps to commence the functioning of AIIMS in Madurai, he added.