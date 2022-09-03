‘Let administrative authorities decide on law and order issues’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed a petition that challenged the order issued by the Tirunelveli Collector in 2015 denying permission to the petitioner to construct a church at Naduchalai Pudur village.

Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that as per Rule 4 (3) of the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Building Rules 1997, no site should be used for construction of a building intended for worship or religious purpose without prior approval of the Collector.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2016 by Rev T.P. Swamidoss of Kalakadu Pastorate, which comes under Tirunelveli Diocese. He had purchased 21 cents of land at the village and obtained building plan approval for a structure from the village panchayat.



However, without obtaining prior permission from the Collector, the petitioner started constructing a church based on the building plan approval. He was advised to get the approval from the Collector.

Objections were raised by the residents of the village and the construction activities stopped. Subsequently, the petitioner sought permission from the Collector. However, the Sub-Collector did not recommend grant of permission.

The Sub-Collector, in his report, categorically stated that there was a likelihood of communal disharmony in view of various complaints from the residents of the village. Most of the residents of the village were Hindus.

Rule 4 (3) of Tamil Nadu Panchayat Building Rules, 1997, empowered the Collector to assess the likelihood of endangerment to public peace and order by the use of a particular building for religious purpose. In the present case, the Collector had relied upon the report of the Superintendent of Police and the Revenue Divisional Officer and arrived at a finding that there was a likelihood of breach of the peace, the court said.

The judge observed that as far as the issue of law and order or public order was concerned, it was for the administrative authorities to arrive at a particular finding. They had the expertise in handling such issues.

The court should not ordinarily interfere in such matters unless it was established that the actions of the authorities were actuated by malice or in violation of statutory provisions, the judge observed.

The right to freedom of conscience and free profession, practice or propagation of religion was always subject to public order, morality and health and to the other provisions of Part III of the Constitution, the judge said.