Lesser number of murders in Madurai rural areas

Madurai

Madurai rural district police had registered 63 murder cases, four less than the figure reported in 2020, said Madurai Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

In a statement, Mr. Baskaran said that 162 accused were arrested in the 63 murder cases registered in 2021. Last year, the district police had arrested 232 accused in 67 murder cases.

Out of the 709 crime cases, including robbery and theft, the police were able to crack 444 cases and 938 accused were arrested and properties worth ₹ 2.10 crore recovered. While 63% of the crime cases were solved in 2021, the police managed to crack only 43% of the crime cases in 2020.

The district police registered 113 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested 148 accused.

The police registered 240 cases of smuggling of narcotic substances and 1,098 kg of ganja worth ₹ 1.0 9 crore was seized from 344 persons.

The police detained 34 persons under the Goondas Act as against 32 detentions in the previous year.

In 419 cases with regard to crime against women, 585 persons were arrested.