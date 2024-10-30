Less crowd at Goripalayam for Thevar guru puja on Deepavali eve

With Thevar guru puja falling on Deepavali eve, the crowds coming to Goripalayam junction to garland the statue of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar was relatively less on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin led his cabinet colleagues in garlanding the statue early in the morning before he left for Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district to pay homage at the memorial of the leader.

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, Collector M.S. Sangeetha and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar were present when the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the portrait of Muthuramalinga Thevar in front of the statue.

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala and MDMK’s Tiruchi MP Durai Vaiko were among the prominent leaders who garlanded the bronze statue at Goripalayam.

A good crowd of AIADMK cadre had gathered at Teppakulam where their party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswamy garlanded the statues of freedom fighters Marudhu brothers.

Elaborate security arrangments were made by the city police with some 3,200 policemen deployed at vantage points. Since two-wheelers were not allowed on all roads leading to Goripalayam, the junction remained calm.

The police had barricaded the junction to regulate the crowd who climbed up to the platform at the top of the ladder to garland the statue. A couple of men and women police personnel were stationed there to help the women pour milk from pots brought by them.

The police said that while 22 groups of people took out procession with milk pots and sprouts on Tuesday, only 25 groups had come to Goripalayam junction on Wednesday.

Most of the shops around Goripalayam junction remained closed in the morning. As a precautionary measure, the Highways Department had erected tin sheets to close the half portion of the Alagarkoil Road in Goripalayam where construction of a flyover is underway.

Though it was a bit overcast in the morning, as the sun moved up, it became very hot. The police had put up huge umbrellas at different points in the junction for shade.

The police seized 16 motorcycles of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam cadre who had come to Marudhu Brothers statue junction in violation of the police instruction.

At Viraghanoor, the Madurai district police had erected a huge ‘pandal’ along the Ramanathapuram bypass road where a special check-post was put up.

A team of police personnel led by Additional Superintendent of Police P Karuppaiah and Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Krishnan checked the vehicles that were proceeding towards Pasumpon. The police checked for liquor bottles and weapons in suspected vehicles. Besides, they also noted down the registration number of vehicles in which the passengers were dangling outside the windows.

An official from the Regional Transport Office was present at the venue to verify the genuniness of the number plates as no hired vehicles were allowed to Pasumpon.

As many as 340 vehicles crossed the check-post towards Pasumpon. The police check-post would function till all the vehicles return from Pasumpon.