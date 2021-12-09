Leprosy home remains inundated for 15 days

Agitated over the official machinery’s indifferent attitude in pumping out rainwater stagnating at a leprosy home for the past 15 days, the patients and sisters administering the home staged a road roko here on Thursday.

As knee-deep rainwater is stagnating on St. Joseph’s Leprosy Home campus near Arockiyapuram on the city outskirts for the past 15 days following the downpour, the nuns administering the home, now having 35 leprosy patients, appealed to the officials repeatedly to take immediate steps to pump out the stagnant water.

“Since the water is stagnating inside the hospital and even in the wards, patients undergoing treatment are suffering a lot. However, the officials did not take any step to pump out the water even after 15 days,” they said.

Upset over the delay, the patients, nuns and a group of locals staged a road roko in front of the home on Thursday evening, forcing the officials including the police from Thaalamuthu Nagar Police Station to rush to the spot to hold talks with the protestors.

As the police assured the protesting leprosy patients that immediate steps would be taken to pump out the water, the agitation was withdrawn.