Leopardess found dead

A one-year-old female leopard was found dead in Megamalai reserve forest, Chinnamanur Range. All body parts like skin, nails, teeth were intact and prima facie there was no evidence of poaching, said forest officials.

As per site inspection, the death occurred due to a road accident and the leopard was found with injuries to legs and head. The carcass was burnt after a post mortem as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority Standard Operating Procedure.

The Post mortem was conducted by a team comprising Dr Ashokan, Forest Veterinary Surgeon, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and Dr. Selvam, Veterinary Surgeon, NT Patti in the presence of Sachin Bhosale, IFS, Wildlife Warden, Megamalai Wildlife Division, R. Guganesh, ACF, Megamalai Wildlife Division, A. Vinodh, Project Officer, WWF India, Sathish Kannan, FRO Megamalai, Field staff of Chinnamanur range, Ramkumar, representative of local NGO VANAM, VFC President.

The forest officials said vehicle movement has been restricted in the area from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and no vehicles are allowed through the Thenpalani Check Post after 6p.m. due to the movement of wild animals. Wild animals like elephant, tiger, leopard, Indian Gaur, deers move along the road and there is possibility of road accident, death or injury to humans as well as wild animals. The public is requested to co-operate and avoid going to Megamalai after 6 pm or coming from Megamalai after 6 pm, the forest officials said.