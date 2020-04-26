Leopard trapped

A leopard was trapped in a cage near Vikramasingapuram in Tirunelveli district early on Sunday.

Forest officials said the leopard, which was roaming in and around Vembaiyapuram near here, was being closely monitored through cameras. On Sunday, the leopard was trapped while stepping into the cage, thus bringing relief to villagers.

Officials said it was the third leopard to be trapped in the vicinity in the last two months. It was a female and aged around 1.5 to 2 years. The animal had attacked pet dogs and goats in the fringe villages including Koraiyarkulam, Vembaiyapuram and Chettimedu.

On the direction of Kayrat Mohandas, Field Director/Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and M.G. Ganesan, Deputy Director (Additional charge), Ambasamudram forest division, Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, the leopard was released inside core forest area at Kouthalaiyaru of Mundanthurai forest range.

Forest guards, forest watchers, anti-poaching watchers and forest veterinary unit staff were involved in the capture and release of the leopard.