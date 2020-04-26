Madurai

Leopard trapped

A leopard that was trapped at Vembaiyapuram in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.

A leopard that was trapped at Vembaiyapuram in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.  

A leopard was trapped in a cage near Vikramasingapuram in Tirunelveli district early on Sunday.

Forest officials said the leopard, which was roaming in and around Vembaiyapuram near here, was being closely monitored through cameras. On Sunday, the leopard was trapped while stepping into the cage, thus bringing relief to villagers.

Officials said it was the third leopard to be trapped in the vicinity in the last two months. It was a female and aged around 1.5 to 2 years. The animal had attacked pet dogs and goats in the fringe villages including Koraiyarkulam, Vembaiyapuram and Chettimedu.

On the direction of Kayrat Mohandas, Field Director/Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and M.G. Ganesan, Deputy Director (Additional charge), Ambasamudram forest division, Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, the leopard was released inside core forest area at Kouthalaiyaru of Mundanthurai forest range.

Forest guards, forest watchers, anti-poaching watchers and forest veterinary unit staff were involved in the capture and release of the leopard.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2020 7:46:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/leopard-trapped/article31438088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY