Leopard kills six goats

A leopard that entered a farm near the Western Ghats in Tirunelveli district has killed six goats, and eaten two of them.

Hariram Sait, a farmer of Rosmiyapuram near Panagudi, is rearing goats in his farm at Kannimarathoppu, close to the Western Ghats. When he went to his farm on Monday, he found four goats had been killed and two others had gone missing.

As Mr. Sait suspected that a wild animal might have killed his goats, he informed Forest Department personnel, who visited the spot and confirmed with the pugmarks that a leopard had entered the farm to feast on the goats.

Mr. Sait appealed to the Forest Department to erect an electric fence to save the domestic animals from the attack by wild animals.

