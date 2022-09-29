Leopard found dead in Theni district

A leopard was found dead near Bodi reserve forest range on Tuesday.

According to forest officials, the carcass of the wild cat was located on Tuesday evening.

Veterinary doctors from Animal Husbandry Department conducted post-mortem of the animal in the presence of Assistant Conservators of Forest R. Mahendran (Theni division) and L. Ravikumar on Wednesday.

The post-mortem report would reveal the cause of the death of the leopard, said Bodi Range Officer M. Senthil Kumar.

Only on Tuesday morning, a leopard that got entangled in the solar fence put up by the forest department attacked the ACF Mahendran at the same spot. When the officials tried to release the animal from the wire, it suddenly surged forward and left bite injuries on the ACF.

The animal had disappeared into the forest, the official said.

However, the officials said the leopard that died on the same evening was a different animal.