Leopard death in MP’s farm: bail pleas of accused dismissed

The Hindu Bureau THENI
November 04, 2022 19:39 IST

The District Sessions Court, Theni, on Friday dismissed the bail applications filed by two employees of a farm belonging to Theni MP Raveendranath Kumar, where a leopard was found dead a few weeks back.

Besides conducting an investigation, Forest Department officials served summons on two managers of the farm, Rajavel and Thangavel, and a worker identified as Alex Pandian, who was arrested, seeking explanation from them.

As the statements of the two managers were contradictory, the government counsel insisted on extracting a statement from Mr. Raveendranath in this connection. Until then, the bail applications of Rajavel and Thangavel should not be entertained, he argued in the court.

Two days ago, the court rejected the bail application filed by Alex Pandian.

The issue took a political turn after DMK district secretary and former MLA Thanga Tamil Selvan demanded stringent action against all the accused.

