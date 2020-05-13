Madurai

Leopard caught, released in sanctuary

Forest personnel have successfully caged a fifth stray leopard, which was causing panic in villages situated close to the foothills of the Western Ghats near Papanasam.

Sources in Kalakkad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Ambasamudram Range said a special team was deployed recently in Aladiyoor beat near Papanasam following complaints from villagers about a stray leopard entering their hamlets such as Koraiyarkulam, Vembaiahpuram and Chettimedu. The animal had hunted a good number of goats and dogs in the recent past.

A special team installed surveillance cameras at vantage points. On confirming the movement of a stray leopard into Koraiyarkulam, a cage with bait was placed a couple of days ago.

“The female leopard, aged around two years, was caged around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. It was taken to a sanctuary beyond Servalar dam where it was released on Wednesday,” sources said.

