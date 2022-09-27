Leopard attacks forest official in Theni district

The Hindu Bureau THENI
September 27, 2022 19:05 IST

The leopard which got stuck in a solar fence in the reserve forest near Bodinayakanur and attacked a forest official who tried to release it on Tuesday. 

R. Mahendran, Assistant Conservator of Forests in Theni district, suffered bleeding injuries in his hand in an attack by a leopard when a team of forest officials was attempting to release the animal that got entangled in a solar fence near Bodinayakanur on Tuesday. He has been admitted to a private hospital.

According to sources, a team of officials, led by Mr. Mahendran and Forest Range Officer M. Senthil Kumar, went to Vadakkumalai on being alerted by local people that they heard roaring of an animal in the forest.

The officials found the leopard stuck in an old solar fence laid by the forest officials in the reserve forest area. Discussing a plan to tranquillise the leopard to release it, they went near the animal. After roaring at them, the leopard released itself from the fence wires and suddenly attacked Mr. Mahendran and disappeared into the forest.

