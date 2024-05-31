GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Legal services awareness rally taken out

Updated - May 31, 2024 09:44 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
An awareness rally being launched from the Madurai district court on Friday.

An awareness rally being launched from the Madurai district court on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Madurai district legal services conducted a legal awareness rally from Madurai district court on Friday. 

The rally which was conducted under the direction of Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority, was to spread awareness of various legal aids available to the public in case of legal and non-legal disputes.

The vehicle carrying the legal awareness message would be taken to Karumbalai, Usilampatti, Tirumangalam, and other areas in the district to educate people on facilities like getting compensation in business cheating, marital affairs, women rights, bail, procure birth/death certificates, dowry relief, insurance in case of road accidents and other services available to the general public. 

Judges who presided over the event stated that a few years ago people did not have any awareness about the things for which they could seek help from the courts.  

They added that this awareness rally would help educate people about the various things for which they could approach the court. 

They also said that they would organise similar campaigns in schools, colleges, and women’s cooperative societies.

