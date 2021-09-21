Legal Services Authority members visit central jail

Pursuant to the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, Member-Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority K. Rajasekar visited Madurai Central Prison on Tuesday to collect details of convicts who had not filed an appeal against their conviction.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and J. Nisha Banu had directed the TNSLA to instruct all the District Legal Services Authorities to visit central prisons, open-air prisons and special prisons for women to collect the details of such convicts in order to provide them legal aid. The direction was passed after the court came across the case of a Tirunelveli man who was languishing in prison for more than 25 years as no assistance was extended to him to file an appeal against his conviction by a trial court. Only in 2018 did an appeal was filed through legal aid.

TNSLA Member Secretary Rajasekar along with chairperson, Permanent Lok Adalat, Madurai A. K. K. Rajini and secretary of District Legal Aid Services Authority, Madurai V. Deepa visited the Madurai Central Prison to get the details of such convicts.