Legal profession provides self realisation, contentment, says High Court Judge

July 19, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - MADURAI

Gone are the days when the legal profession was not considered a noble profession. It is a noble profession now and in five to 10 years will be recognised as a divine profession, said Madras High Court Judge Justice M.S. Ramesh.

Speaking at the orientation programme for the first year law students of the Government Law College here, He said that it was a profession that provides self realisation and contentment.

Through the legal profession one can save humanity, redress grievances, fight for the public cause, protect the environment and question the government. It gives you opportunities and the satisfaction one gets is priceless, Justice Ramesh said.

Recollecting two cases that gave him immense satisfaction, he said that as an advocate he had represented a woman who sought a direction to the authorities to produce her baby before the court. The woman’s estranged husband, an alcoholic, had snatched her baby and went away.

Following a court direction, the baby was produced before the court by the authorities. It was handed over to the mother, he said.

“I don’t remember the fees I received, but I remember the smile on the mother’s face. It was priceless. It gave me satisfaction,” he said.

As a judge, he said that he had ordered a medical college to return the fees collected from those who were promised a seat as neither were they given a seat or the college had returned the money collected from them. Following an order, the money was returned to the parents, he said.

He told the students that many scholars, politicians and experts were law graduates. One could also become a scholar, a teacher, a politician or a judge. Young lawyers with less than five years of experience were performing extremely well like experienced senior lawyers, he said.

He advised the students to regularly attend classes so that the continuity is not missed, pay attention in class, do proper homework, participate in moot court competitions, attend court proceedings regularly and prepare well for the exams. Principal P. Kumaran was present.