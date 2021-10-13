A mobile legal awareness campaign van flagged off by Principal District Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram on the district court premises in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

13 October 2021 20:52 IST

Ramanathapuram

A legal awareness campaign was flagged off on the Ramanathapuram district court premises on Wednesday by Principal District and Sessions Judge R. Shanmuga Sundaram. The event was organised to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

A Mobile van with a large display screen was deployed as part of the legal awareness campaign. Pamphlets were distributed to the people and short films on legal awareness were screened for the public. The van commenced its journey from the court premises and travelled to various parts of the district.

Advertising

Advertising

District court judges, advocates, court staff and others took part in the event. The main objective of the event was to create awareness among the people of various legal issues, particularly rights, duties and the various legal aid services that were available.

Following a direction from the National Legal Services Authority, the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority directed all the District Legal Services Authorities to conduct the campaigns.