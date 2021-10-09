Madurai

Legal awareness campaign taken out

A legal awareness campaign was flagged off by Principal District Judge P. Vadamalai on Madurai District Court premises on Friday.

Following a direction from the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLA) has directed District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) to conduct legal awareness campaigns on various legal issues.

As part of the legal awareness campaign, legal aid counsel, volunteers and students would visit the rural areas in the district to create awareness among the people of various legal issues, particularly on rights, duties and legal aid services.


