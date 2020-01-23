Legal aid camp to help pilgrims

Legal aid camps have been set up at Natham and Palani by the District Legal Service Authority to create legal awareness among pilgrims and help them in case they need any legal help.

Principal District Sessions Judge Jamuna inaugurated the camp at Natham on Thursday in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Sarathraj. They distributed reflecting wrist bands and sticks to pilgrims and created awareness of safe padayatra on roads during night.

The camp at Palani was inaugurated by judicial magistrate Shanthi Chezhian and pamphlets were distributed to pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Collector M. Vijayalakshmi on Thursday inspected distribution of florescent wrist bands and reflecting sticks to pilgrims going to Palani on foot as part of preparatory work being carried out through village and town panchayats for the Thaipoosam festival.

Officials from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, police, local bodies such as municipality and village panchayats, water supply and drainage board, transport, health, fire and electricity have been directed to take up preparatory work to ensure a smooth conduct of the festival scheduled from February 2 to 12.

Barricading and widening pathways meant from padayatris to avoid accidents are under way. Public toilets in Reddiyarchatram, Oddanchatram and surroundings are being renovated for use by pilgrims. All roads leading to Palani are being inspected for repair work and sufficient garbage bins are placed across the town.

The Collector inspected all the ongoing work at various places between Oddanchatram and Palani and sought the cooperation of the public and officials for conducting the festival.

Palani Municipal Commissioner P. Devika, transport department officials K. Anand, V. Kannan and Selvi took part in the inspection.