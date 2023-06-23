Legal aid being provided to 22 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, Centre tells HC

June 23, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Central government on Friday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that legal assistance was being provided to the 22 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested recently by Sri Lankan authorities on the charge of trespassing into their territorial waters while fishing.

The Centre told a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice R. Subramanian that the arrested fishermen had been remanded in judicial custody. The Indian Consular officials were providing necessary legal assistance to them, it was submitted. Taking note of the submission, the court adjourned the hearing in the case till July 7.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Fisherman Care, represented by the association president L.T.A. Peter Rayan. The petitioner sought a direction to the Indian authorities to take diplomatic steps to ensure the early release of the 22 Indian fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and the boats seized by the authorities of the island nation. He also sought a direction to terminate the agreement signed between India and Sri Lanka and retrieve Katchatheevu, which was ceded to Sri Lanka.

The court questioned the counsel representing the association whether the court, under Article 226 of the Constitution, could direct termination of the diplomatic bilateral agreement. The counsel submitted that it was certainly not possible. However, the government could take a stand on the issue, he added.