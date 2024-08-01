ADVERTISEMENT

Left parties stage road roko; condemn Centre for ‘neglecting’ Tamil Nadu in Union Budget

Published - August 01, 2024 06:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre staging road roko in front of the Head Post Office in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Condemning the Union Government for allegedly “neglecting” Tamil Nadu in its Budget, the Left parties staged road roko in front of the BSNL General Manager’s Office here on Thursday.

 Members of CPI, CPI (M) and CPI (ML) participated in the protest, which was led by CPI district secretary Sadaiyappan, CPM (ML) state standing committee member T. Sankarapandian and CPI (M) state executive committee member K. Samuel Raj.

 The protestors raised slogans against the Union Government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for “refusing to allot funds for development works” in Tamil Nadu.

 “If you punish Tamil Nadu for ignoring BJP and its allies in the recently held Parliamentary elections, the people of Tamil Nadu will continue to punish you in every election,” said the protestors.

 The police detained about 50 protestors.

 Similar agitations were organised by the Left parties in Nagercoil, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

