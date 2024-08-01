Left parties stage road roko; condemn Centre for ‘neglecting’ Tamil Nadu in Union Budget

Condemning the Union Government for allegedly “neglecting” Tamil Nadu in its Budget, the Left parties staged road roko in front of the BSNL General Manager’s Office here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of CPI, CPI (M) and CPI (ML) participated in the protest, which was led by CPI district secretary Sadaiyappan, CPM (ML) state standing committee member T. Sankarapandian and CPI (M) state executive committee member K. Samuel Raj.

The protestors raised slogans against the Union Government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for “refusing to allot funds for development works” in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you punish Tamil Nadu for ignoring BJP and its allies in the recently held Parliamentary elections, the people of Tamil Nadu will continue to punish you in every election,” said the protestors.

The police detained about 50 protestors.

Similar agitations were organised by the Left parties in Nagercoil, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.