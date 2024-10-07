Left parties protest against Israel’s attack on Palestine

Left parties and their supporters staged demonstration here on Monday in protest against Israel’s war on Palestine and condemning india’s supply of arms to the Jewish State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters said Israel, which unleashed “murderous attack” on Gaza a year ago, had widened the conflict by bombarding targets in Lebanon. Although the international conventions ban the targeting of hospitals and shelters housing women and children, the aerial and ground attack by Israel on Palestine had not spare any protected place.

The Jewish country was destroying Lebanon in the guise of hunting down Hezbollah, they said. “The worst part of this genocide is the supply of arms and ammunitions by India to Israel, which should be stopped immediately,” the protesters said.

CPI(M) district secretary K. Sriram, CPI district secretary R. Sadaiyappan, and CPI(ML) district secretary M. Sundar Raj addressed the protesters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.