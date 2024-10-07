ADVERTISEMENT

Left parties protest against Israel’s attack on Palestine

Published - October 07, 2024 08:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Communist party of India staging dharna in Tirunelveli against Israel’s attack on Palestine. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Left parties and their supporters staged demonstration here on Monday in protest against Israel’s war on Palestine and condemning india’s supply of arms to the Jewish State.

The protesters said Israel, which unleashed “murderous attack” on Gaza a year ago, had widened the conflict by bombarding targets in Lebanon. Although the international conventions ban the targeting of hospitals and shelters housing women and children, the aerial and ground attack by Israel on Palestine had not spare any protected place.

The Jewish country was destroying Lebanon in the guise of hunting down Hezbollah, they said. “The worst part of this genocide is the supply of arms and ammunitions by India to Israel, which should be stopped immediately,” the protesters said.

CPI(M) district secretary K. Sriram, CPI district secretary R. Sadaiyappan, and CPI(ML) district secretary M. Sundar Raj addressed the protesters.

