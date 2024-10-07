GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Left parties protest against Israel’s attack on Palestine

Published - October 07, 2024 08:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Communist party of India staging dharna in Tirunelveli against Israel’s attack on Palestine.

Members of the Communist party of India staging dharna in Tirunelveli against Israel’s attack on Palestine. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Left parties and their supporters staged demonstration here on Monday in protest against Israel’s war on Palestine and condemning india’s supply of arms to the Jewish State.

The protesters said Israel, which unleashed “murderous attack” on Gaza a year ago, had widened the conflict by bombarding targets in Lebanon. Although the international conventions ban the targeting of hospitals and shelters housing women and children, the aerial and ground attack by Israel on Palestine had not spare any protected place.

The Jewish country was destroying Lebanon in the guise of hunting down Hezbollah, they said. “The worst part of this genocide is the supply of arms and ammunitions by India to Israel, which should be stopped immediately,” the protesters said.

CPI(M) district secretary K. Sriram, CPI district secretary R. Sadaiyappan, and CPI(ML) district secretary M. Sundar Raj addressed the protesters.

Published - October 07, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / Communist Party of India / Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist Liberation / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.