Left parties hold demo against Farm Acts

TIRUNELVELI

07 December 2020 20:54 IST

Cadre of the Left parties staged a demonstration at Thatchanallur here on Monday in support of the protesting farmers in New Delhi and demanded repeal of the Farm Acts.

The protestors from CPI, CPI (M) and CPI (ML) raised slogans in support of the farmers and urged the Union government to withdraw the “pro-corporate Acts”. While making the farmers as labourers, the Farm Acts would turn ranches into “hunting ground” of corporate firms. Hence, the Centre should withdraw the Acts, they said.

When they tried to stage road roko after the demonstration, police arrested 36 of them and released them in the evening.