Left parties condemn Central govt. for Delhi clashes

03 March 2020 20:35 IST

Madurai

Several Left parties staged a demonstration at Munichalai here on Tuesday, condemning the ruling BJP Government at the Centre for instigating violence during the recent clashes in Delhi against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters, which has claimed more than 40 lives. They also demanded immediate action against those who attacked the protesters.

Madurai urban district secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) R. Vijayarajan said that the BJP government had planned and supported the attack during the clashes in Delhi.

“It is important to note that more than 30 protesters succumbed to gunshot wounds. Also, more than 80 protesters were injured because of gunshots and admitted to the hospital. This shows the fall of democracy in the country,” he said.

Members of Communist Party of India and Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) also took part in the protest. The protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded compensation for the families of the victims.

District Secretary of SUCI (Communist) M.J. Voltaire said that the BJP government adopted a divide and rule policy to break the secular fabric of the country. “The BJP government has supported the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University and the recent Delhi clashes. Hence, the Left movements and parties must work in solidarity against these injustices,” he said.