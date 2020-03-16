Left movement contributed the most to Tamil literature: MP

S. Venkatesan, MP, speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Semmalar magazine in Madurai on Sunday.

Madurai

16 March 2020

‘It has been able to sustain its contribution till date, mainly through Semmalar magazine’

Compared to Dravidian and nationalist movements, Left movement might be small in terms of number of elected representatives. But it has contributed the most to Tamil literature, said Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Semmalar, the literary magazine of Communist party of India (Marxist), here on Sunday, he said, “Today, the contribution of Dravidian and nationalist movements towards Tamil literature has shrunk drastically when compared with the 1940s. But, the Left movement has been able to sustain its contribution till date, mainly through Semmalar magazine.”

Former CPI(M) MLA N. Nanmaran said reading Semmalar would make a person love humanity and respect women. It would make that person a better human being. S.A. Perumal, former editor of Semmalar, said the magazine helped a reader in having a better understanding of the lives of farmers and weaker sections of the society. He recalled how the magazine harshly criticised former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s government even during Emergency.

Concurring with this viewpoint, Editor of the magazine, S. Tamilselvan, said that with the country facing some of its darkest days under a repressive government in power, Semmalar provided a platform to question injustices. The magazine trained and nurtured many renowned Tamil writers, he said.

Former MLA K. Balabharathi urged the party cadre to take a pledge to increase the circulation of the magazine.

Mr. Nanmaran honoured Senior Deputy Editor T. Varadarajan.