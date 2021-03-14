‘Left Behind: Surviving Suicide Loss’, a book on surviving suicide loss released

The book deals with how to deal with stigma.

Be it poverty, illness or disability, there is gendered stigmatisation said retired Madras High Court Judge Justice Prabha Sridevan at the release of the book penned by writer and activist Nandini Murali titled, ‘Left Behind: Surviving Suicide Loss’. The book deals with how to deal with stigma, she said.

Justice Prabha Sridevan received the first copy of the book at the event held at the LAICO Auditorium, here on Saturday.

Senior Consultant Psychiatrist R. Raguram called the book a path breaking contribution. He stressed the need for a digital archive for survivors of suicide loss to access.

Consultant psychiatrist S. Mohan Raj said that there was very little literature in India to help the survivors of suicide loss. This was the beginning, he said.

Agreeing with him was Director of Projects, Aravind Eyecare Systems Aravind Srinivasan who said that there was very little intellectual material available.

Vice-Chancellor of the Madurai Kamaraj University M. Krishnan said that the book was a platform on such issues. Managing Director of Hi-Tech Arai B.T. Bangera recollected his association with Nandini Murali, at the event. The first copy of the book was released by S. Renuka, a team lead in Novartis, a survivor of suicide loss.

Overwhelmed by the support, Nandini Murali said that the book on surviving suicide loss was a way to express herself and the pain had acted as the catalyst. She read out from the book a passage to the audience and thanked her family members for the support. Her husband T.R. Murali, a well known urologist committed suicide in 2017.

Senior Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. C. Ramasubramanian of the M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation welcomed the gathering. A support page for survivors of suicide loss, www.speakinitiative.org, was launched at the event.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).