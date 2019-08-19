Lecturer arrested on charges of harassing woman

The district police have arrested a lecturer employed in a Government Arts College here on charges of harassing a woman by posting pictures and obscene messages about her on facebook after she turned down his proposal for marriage.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the 24-year-old woman, who works as a warden in a school in Madurai, Sikkal police arrested V. Arasakumar, a guest lecturer in Sethupathy Government Arts College, here on Sunday.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Arasakumar befriended the woman when she was pursuing B.A. (Tamil Literature) in Caussanel College of Arts and Science, where he worked as guest lecturer. After joining Sethupathy Government Arts College, he remained in touch with her while she was pursing B.Ed course in Madurai.

When she wanted to end the relationship, Arasakumar continued to harass her and forced her to marry him. When she refused, he started uploading her pictures on his facebook page and posted obscene descriptions of her. When she filed a complaint against him in Sikkal police station a few months ago, he apologised and removed all the posts only to repost them again, police said.

When she lodged a complaint again, police arrested him under Sections 294 (b) (reciting obscene words), 354 (assault on woman with an intention to outrage her modesty) 4 of Sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) Act read with section 66 (D) of Information Technology Act.