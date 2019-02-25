Leaves audience in devotional fervour

The second day at Tamil Isai Sangam’s 44th annual Tamil Isai Vizha witnessed a thrilling treat of rhythmic excellence presented by reputed mrudangam artiste V. Sundareswaran and his team comprising teachers and students of Rani Lady Meyyammai Achi Tamil Isai College, Madurai.

D. Sachidanandan was on violin; V. V. Sabarish on ganjira; M. Lakshmanan on ghatam; D. Bharadwaj on moharsingh and supported by K. Keerthana. The glory of Tamil Isai Sangam and its services were brought out in Bhairavi Ragam - Tanam-Pallavi, Isai Sangam Tamil Isai Sangam, which allowed the musicians to improvise to a great extent.

Prime time programme, Irai Isai, by Veeramani Raju and his team captured a place in the minds of devotional music lovers and left the audience in devotional fervour. Raju began his concert by invoking the blessings of Ganapathy through the song Modaga Kaiyanukku Mudal Vanakkam. He mainly focused on songs of Kannadasan and popularised by Madurai’s T. M. Soundararajan and Sirkali S. Govindarajan, which took the rasikas down memory lane.

He then sang Nee allal deivam illai and Chinnanchiru penn pole, which was written by Ulundurpettai Shanmugasundaram and sung by Sirkali Govindarajan on site when both of them visited the Chidambaram temple.

Pullanguzhal kodutha moongilgale, Kurai ondrum illai, Veeramani’s popular Irumudi thangi on Lord Ayyappa, Kondai mudi alangarithu on Meenakshi, Bho sambo by Dhayananda Saraswathi, Ullathil nalla ullam (film Karnan), Thirupugazh Muththaiththaru paththith thirunakai and Sindhu nadhiyin misai nilavinile by Subramania Bharathi were his other songs. Veeramani Raju concluded with Harivarasanam.

The concert witnessed his own style and improvisation of various ragas.

S. PADMANABHAN