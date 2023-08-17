Learn solid waste management in Chinnalapatti

August 17, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - DINDIGUL

For the past five years, a silent revolution has been taking place in Chinnalapatti near Dindigul. This town may soon become a trendsetter for creating an efficient waste disposal system.

With 11,514 households, the town generates seven tonnes of waste every day of which four tonnes are biodegradable. As farming is the main vocation here, the panchayat union decided to cash in on the demand for compost. Utilising a one-acre plot near Anjugam Colony, an integrated compost yard was set up,

What began in a small way has turned into an enterprise. At 11 a.m, 40 conservancy workers bring waste from households. The special grade town panchayat has two mini lorries, one tractor, eight battery- operated vehicles, and 52 push carts that are used for the purpose.

It is segregated into dry and wet waste, a work which has become easy these days as most of the residents themselves segregate it at home.

This awareness created at the grassroot level is due to an undeterred campaign by a self-help group roped in by the officials. Executive officer P. Selvaraj says that if the women find the collection dwindling in a particular area, they reach out to the households and educate them on waste management.

A multi-pronged approach has been taken up. Animators in the group sensitise the public by taking a mobile exhibit to schools, colleges, bus stands, markets and show various types of waste. This not just generates curiosity among the villagers but also helps them imbibe the need to segregate waste at source. “Community outreach has led to greater awareness as we rarely find medical waste in the bins,” says S. Kalapriya, one of the animators.

Vegetable waste from households and markets is spread out in the yard and through aerobic composting, the compost that is generated after 45 days is packed and sold to farmers and households. Promoting the concept of kitchen garden is high on their agenda and the yard is filled with broken bins and old tyres that have been transformed into flower pots. Each of these containers have baby aubergines and tomatoes. Milk sachets are turned into packets in which saplings of native trees are grown and given away.

Chicken and offal waste are turned into feed for fish that thrive in a pond in the yard. Plastic waste like toothpaste tubes, bottles, etc., are sold to recycling units, and cloth waste from the numerous weaving units is recycled - some are woven into doormats and other into cloth bags.

At a make-shift kiosk at the entrance of the yard, compost is sold. “We also sell powdered egg shells and dried tea leaves for rose plants,” says Sanitary Inspector S. Ganesan.

This kiosk also functions as a wall of kindness. Among other things, discarded shoes and slippers that come in pairs are repaired, polished and kept on the shelves. They remain there all day but taken up at night by the needy, when nobody is looking.