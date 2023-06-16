Learn Japanese language in three-month course in Madurai

June 16, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - MADURAI

Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) and Agro Food Trade Centre (AFTC) are jointly conducting a three-month Japanese language programme with focus on business communication for employment and business opportunities. The language course was inaugurated at Agro Food Trade Centre at Sikkandar Chavadi in Madurai on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration, founder and chairman of Agro Food Trade Centre S. Rethinavelu said that there was a growing demand for learning foreign language. He said that proficiency in Japanese language helps in better career prospects. There are very few people who know Japanese language in India and Japanese translators are among the highest paid, he added.

Vice Chancellor, MKU J. Kumar spoke about the importance of learning a new language. He said that one should learn the language by thinking and practising, not by learning through direct translations. It would not be comprehensive and the emotion will not be lost, he said.

Vimala Solomon, faculty member, elucidated about the advantages of learning the language. Ms. Solomon said that she started learning Japanese after she visited the country as a tourist. She was fascinated by the language and now teaching Japanese had become her career, Ms. Solomon who has been teaching Japanese for over 30 years, said.

AFTC Chief Executive Officer C. Rajasahsaranamy and AFTC Executive Director K. Suresh Kumar were present. The Japanese language classes will be conducted two days a week for 15 weeks. Those interested in learning Japanese can contact 94890 41896.

