‘Learn from women to stay away from alcohol’

Men must learn from women to deal with their problems in a creative way. One way is to engage men in domestic work and thereby sharing the household chores equally, said V. Christopher Ramesh, Associate Professor of English, Government Arts College, Melur, here on Sunday.
Speaking at the 14th anniversary celebration of Madurai group of Alcoholics Anonymous. Mr. Ramesh said women also faced several problems and hardships in their lives, but they seldom took refuge under alcohol.
According to data from the World Health Organisation, in more than 80% of violent crimes, the perpetrators are usually men. “Violence and alcohol is linked to each other in most of the cases. Alcohol addiction also leads to domestic violence against women,” said Mr. Ramesh.
“Alcoholics Anonymous is an excellent support group which helps the addicts to give up drinking habit,” he said.
A. Sugaparaneetharan, consultant psychiatrist with Ahana Hospital, said drinking habit was rising among people across the country. “This habit starts at an young age. Drinking alcohol from a young age affects brain growth. It might even develop problems in the thinking pattern in the long run,” he said.
There are several medical options and psychiatric support available to help alcoholics give up the habit, he said.
