Leaders pay homage to Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran at Paramakudi

Section 144 of the CrPc was imposed in Ramanathapuram

L Srikrishna PARAMAKUDI
September 11, 2022 23:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

DMK youth wing leader MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers and others paying homage to Dalit leader Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR 

ADVERTISEMENT

Cutting across party lines, leaders from National and State parties, and others paid their tributes to ‘Tyagi’ Immanuel Sekaran, marking his 65th death anniversary here on Sunday.

Ramanathapuram district administration had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to maintain law and order, and police had deployed as many as 7,000 personnel from the rank of Sub-Inspector to Superintendents in and around the district.

Police had made elaborate traffic plans for vehicles coming from other districts. Apart from the ADGP (law and order) Thamaraikanan, Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg and other senior officers were monitoring the movement of leaders and cadre at the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A special control room was functioning at Paramakudi and using drones, the surveillance management was effectively carried out during the day, police said.

From the DMK, youth wing secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, accompanied by Ministers K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran, K.R. Periakaruppan, R.S. Raja Kannappan, Thangam Thennarasu and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Ramanathapuram MP Nawaz Kani, former MP Bhavani Rajendran and others paid tributes at the memorial.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The AIADMK was represented by former Ministers R.B. Udhayakumar and V.M. Rajalakshmi, and senior leader Anwar Rajhaa.

Among others who paid tributes were MDMK MLA Sathan Thirumalaikumar, Rajya Sabha MP Dharmar from AIADMK (OPS faction), Ranjan Kumar and Chelladurai Abdullah of the Congress, BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, PMK State general secretary Vadivel Ravanan, AMMK former MLA Murugan and leaders including John Pandian, Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app