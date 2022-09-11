Leaders pay homage to Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran at Paramakudi

Section 144 of the CrPc was imposed in Ramanathapuram

DMK youth wing leader MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers and others paying homage to Dalit leader Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Cutting across party lines, leaders from National and State parties, and others paid their tributes to ‘Tyagi’ Immanuel Sekaran, marking his 65th death anniversary here on Sunday.

Ramanathapuram district administration had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to maintain law and order, and police had deployed as many as 7,000 personnel from the rank of Sub-Inspector to Superintendents in and around the district.

Police had made elaborate traffic plans for vehicles coming from other districts. Apart from the ADGP (law and order) Thamaraikanan, Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg and other senior officers were monitoring the movement of leaders and cadre at the spot.

A special control room was functioning at Paramakudi and using drones, the surveillance management was effectively carried out during the day, police said.

From the DMK, youth wing secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, accompanied by Ministers K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran, K.R. Periakaruppan, R.S. Raja Kannappan, Thangam Thennarasu and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Ramanathapuram MP Nawaz Kani, former MP Bhavani Rajendran and others paid tributes at the memorial.

The AIADMK was represented by former Ministers R.B. Udhayakumar and V.M. Rajalakshmi, and senior leader Anwar Rajhaa.

Among others who paid tributes were MDMK MLA Sathan Thirumalaikumar, Rajya Sabha MP Dharmar from AIADMK (OPS faction), Ranjan Kumar and Chelladurai Abdullah of the Congress, BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, PMK State general secretary Vadivel Ravanan, AMMK former MLA Murugan and leaders including John Pandian, Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy.