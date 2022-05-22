Leaders pay homage to those killed in anti-Sterlite protest

Police prevent social activists from taking out a procession

Social activists stage a protest in front of the Corporation crematorium in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Leaders and cadre of political parties, including the DMK, Congress, Left parties and the MDMK, paid homage to the 13 people who were killed in police firing on this day four years ago when they staged a demonstration here under the banner of ‘Anti-Sterlite Movement,’ demanding permanent closure of the Sterlite Copper Plant in Thoothukudi.

Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan along with her party functionaries paid homage to the portraits of the 13 people who succumbed to injuries after they were shot at during the massive demonstration staged in 2018.

Representing the Congress, party functionaries led by C.S. Muralidharan and Rahul, offered flowers to the portraits. CPI office-bearers P. Santhana Sekar and Jeevanantham; K P Arumugam, Rasal and Pechimuthu from CPI (M); and Vinayaga G Ramesh and Murugaboopathi from the MDMK also paid homage.

Apart from family members of those who died, social activists from various organisations visited the cemetry where the deceased were buried and lit candles to mark the occasion.

When they attempted to take out a procession, the large posse of police force present there, arrested 68 of them. Shouting slogans against the police, the demonstrators, including advocate Hari Raghavan and Krishnamoorthy, tore the copies of the charge sheet papers of the CBI. The demonstrators also shouted slogans against the previous Edappadi K Palaniswamy government for the shooting incident.

Tight vigil

To prevent untoward incidents, Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg reviewed the situation with his senior officers at a meeting held a few days ago.

According to the police, 2,500 personnel were deployed at vantage locations. The entire district came under thick security cover since the last two days as a precautionary measure. The police had warned of dire consequences and had not permitted demonstration during the day.

DIG of Police (Tirunelveli Range) Pravesh Kumar, five Superintendents of Police and their teams comprising DSPs, Inspectors and SIs were deployed on special task.