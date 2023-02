Leaders pay homage to Panneerselvam’s mother

February 25, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THENI

O. Palaniyammal (95), mother of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who died on Friday was cremated in Periyakulam in Theni district on Saturday.

Following age-related ailments, she had been admitted to a hospital in Theni, and she was brought home as her condition worsened. She passed away at her residence in Agraharam Street, Thenkarai, Periyakulam, at 10 p.m. on Friday. Mr. Panneerselvam, who was in Chennai, rushed to Periyakulam.

Cutting across political parties, leaders and general public paid homage to the departed soul on Saturday. In the evening, Mr. Panneerselvam and his family members performed the last rites.

On behalf of Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin, Rural Development Minister I. Periasamy, accompanied by Cumbum MLA Ramakrishnan and former MLA Thanga Tamilselvan, paid homage. Manoj Pandian, a staunch support of Mr. Panneerselvam, Rajya Sabha MP Dharmar and AIADMK and AMMK functionaries also placed wreaths on the mortal remains of Palaniyammal.