Leaders pay homage to Marudhu brothers

Published - October 27, 2024 07:31 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Women carry milk pots to Marudhu brothers memorial at Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga on Sunday.

People throng the memorial of Marudhu brothers at Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga on Sunday.

Marking the death anniversary of Marudhu Brothers, leaders from political parties and NGOs and other dignitaries paid their respects at the memorial in Kalayarkovil in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, DMK MLA Kadar batcha Muthuramalingam, former AIADMK MLA P.R. Senthilnathan, former minister G. Baskaran, BJP leader H. Raja, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam leader N. Sethuraman, Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam president Sridhar Vandaiyar, AMMK leader David Annadurai and Congress district president Sanjay Gandhi placed wreaths at the memorial.

A large number of people, including womenfolk carrying ‘milkpots’ and “mulaipaari”, paid homage on the Marudhu brothers anniversary.

The leaders recalled the sacrifices of the Marudhu brothers and hailed them as stalwarts in the freedom struggle.

