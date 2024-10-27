Leaders pay homage to Marudhu brothers

Marking the death anniversary of Marudhu Brothers, leaders from political parties and NGOs and other dignitaries paid their respects at the memorial in Kalayarkovil in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, DMK MLA Kadar batcha Muthuramalingam, former AIADMK MLA P.R. Senthilnathan, former minister G. Baskaran, BJP leader H. Raja, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam leader N. Sethuraman, Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam president Sridhar Vandaiyar, AMMK leader David Annadurai and Congress district president Sanjay Gandhi placed wreaths at the memorial.

A large number of people, including womenfolk carrying ‘milkpots’ and “mulaipaari”, paid homage on the Marudhu brothers anniversary.

The leaders recalled the sacrifices of the Marudhu brothers and hailed them as stalwarts in the freedom struggle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.