GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leaders pay homage to Marudhu brothers

Published - October 27, 2024 07:31 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
Women carry milk pots to Marudhu brothers memorial at Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga on Sunday.

Women carry milk pots to Marudhu brothers memorial at Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga on Sunday.

People throng the memorial of Marudhu brothers at Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga on Sunday.

People throng the memorial of Marudhu brothers at Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga on Sunday.

Marking the death anniversary of Marudhu Brothers, leaders from political parties and NGOs and other dignitaries paid their respects at the memorial in Kalayarkovil in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, DMK MLA Kadar batcha Muthuramalingam, former AIADMK MLA P.R. Senthilnathan, former minister G. Baskaran, BJP leader H. Raja, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam leader N. Sethuraman, Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam president Sridhar Vandaiyar, AMMK leader David Annadurai and Congress district president Sanjay Gandhi placed wreaths at the memorial.

A large number of people, including womenfolk carrying ‘milkpots’ and “mulaipaari”, paid homage on the Marudhu brothers anniversary.

The leaders recalled the sacrifices of the Marudhu brothers and hailed them as stalwarts in the freedom struggle.

Published - October 27, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.