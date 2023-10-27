HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leaders pay homage to Marudhu brothers on ‘guru puja’ in Kalayarkoil; a car belonging to a businessman was attacked in Sivaganga district

October 27, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
People thronged Marudhu brothers memorial at Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga on Friday.

People thronged Marudhu brothers memorial at Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Marking the 222nd guru puja of the Marudhu brothers, leaders from various political parties paid their homage at the memorial in Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district on Friday.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam was accompanied by his supporters Manoj Pandian, Vythilingam, former MP R. Gopalakrishnan and Rajya Sabha MP Dharmar and others. The Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman paid respects at the memorial with his functionaries. The DMK was represented by MLA Muthuramalingam alias Kadar Batcha, former MP Bhavani Rajendran, former minister Pon Muthuramalingam and other office-bearers. The AIADMK’s former minister G. Baskaran and others also paid their respects.

The Congress MLA Mangudi, BJP state general secretary Karuppu Muruganandam, Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam president Sridhar Vandayar, Hindu Makkal Katchi president Arjun Sampath, actor Karunas, Madurai Adheenam Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharyar Swamigal also paid their respects by placing garlands.

Loud sound

Though the police maintained that the guru puja went off peacefully, a loud noise heard at the Kallal intersection in Sivaganga district caused panic among the public.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that a businessman identified as Gnanaprakasam, 49, of Kalayarkoil was returning from his shop to Kallal. Seeing a group proceeding to the guru puja of Marudhu Brothers, he had parked his car on the side. However, some explosive substance was reportedly hurled and the car’s roof was damaged, the police said and added that they have taken a few CCTV footage from the vicinity.

In Madurai

Leaders from various political parties garlanded the statues of Marudhu Brothers at Teppakulam in Madurai city on the occasion and volunteers from the outfits proceeded to Sivaganga district.

Police had made elaborate arrangements in the city and in the district.

Milk abishekam being performed to the statues of Marudhu Brothers at Teppakulam in Madruai on Friday.

Milk abishekam being performed to the statues of Marudhu Brothers at Teppakulam in Madruai on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.