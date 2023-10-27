Leaders pay homage to Marudhu brothers on ‘guru puja’ in Kalayarkoil; a car belonging to a businessman was attacked in Sivaganga district

October 27, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Marking the 222nd guru puja of the Marudhu brothers, leaders from various political parties paid their homage at the memorial in Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district on Friday.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam was accompanied by his supporters Manoj Pandian, Vythilingam, former MP R. Gopalakrishnan and Rajya Sabha MP Dharmar and others. The Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman paid respects at the memorial with his functionaries. The DMK was represented by MLA Muthuramalingam alias Kadar Batcha, former MP Bhavani Rajendran, former minister Pon Muthuramalingam and other office-bearers. The AIADMK’s former minister G. Baskaran and others also paid their respects.

The Congress MLA Mangudi, BJP state general secretary Karuppu Muruganandam, Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam president Sridhar Vandayar, Hindu Makkal Katchi president Arjun Sampath, actor Karunas, Madurai Adheenam Gnanasambanda Desika Paramacharyar Swamigal also paid their respects by placing garlands.

Loud sound

Though the police maintained that the guru puja went off peacefully, a loud noise heard at the Kallal intersection in Sivaganga district caused panic among the public.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that a businessman identified as Gnanaprakasam, 49, of Kalayarkoil was returning from his shop to Kallal. Seeing a group proceeding to the guru puja of Marudhu Brothers, he had parked his car on the side. However, some explosive substance was reportedly hurled and the car’s roof was damaged, the police said and added that they have taken a few CCTV footage from the vicinity.

In Madurai

Leaders from various political parties garlanded the statues of Marudhu Brothers at Teppakulam in Madurai city on the occasion and volunteers from the outfits proceeded to Sivaganga district.

Police had made elaborate arrangements in the city and in the district.