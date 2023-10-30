HamberMenu
Leaders of political parties pay homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar

October 30, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin garlands the statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Goripalayam in Madurai on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin garlands the statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Goripalayam in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin marking the 116th Thevar Jayanthi garlanded the statue of Forward Bloc leader Muthuramalinga Thevar at Goripalayam in Madurai on Monday.  

The CM was accompanied by Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Finance Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Industries, Investment and Commerce T.R.B. Raja, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran , Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periakaruppan, Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, senior DMK functionaries, MLA G. Thalapathi, Madurai Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, among others. 

Leaders of various political parties paid their respects to the Thevar statue. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko, who garlanded the statue, told the media that Thevar inspired him to enter politics. “In Madurai, Thevar was instrumental in facilitaing the entry of the so-called untouchables into temples, and he is a leader who is beyond caste identity,” Mr. Vaiko said.

BJP State president K. Annamalai and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also paid tributes.

Su. Venkatesan, MP; AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam; AIADMK leader and MLA Sellur K. Raju; Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman; AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala; AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran; and DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant also garlanded the statue and paid their respects.

