Lead a disciplined life, put the nation first, NCC Director General advises cadets

August 04, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
NCC Director General Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh felicitating a cadet at Lady Doak College in Madurai on Friday.

NCC Director General Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh felicitating a cadet at Lady Doak College in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

“Don’t give up. Lead a disciplined life and put the nation first” were some of the advice National Cadet Corps (NCC) Director General Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh gave NCC cadets from various institutions. He interacted with 1,200 cadets at Lady Doak College in Madurai on Friday.

Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, who was on a three-day visit to Madurai, reviewed the training facilities, the state of administration, assessed the level of training and infrastructure at the NCC Directorate of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman Nicobar, in Madurai.

He told the cadets that the NCC Directorate (TN,P&AN) was one of the best directorates in the country. It was always in the forefront of NCC activities primarily because of the all round performance of the NCC cadets.

He advised the cadets not to give up till they succeed. If you don’t succeed, put in more effort till you succeed. Keep moving forward, he said. He told the cadets to lead a disciplined life. Do the right things and have a proper schedule. Keep away from bad habits, he said.

He told the cadets to put nation first whatever profession they were in. It was always the nation first. He said that consistency was the key to success and the key to consistency was putting in more effort.

Deputy Director General Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi and Group Commanders were present. Principal and Secretary of Lady Doak College Christianna Singh welcomed the gathering. Captain T. Shantha Meena proposed a vote of thanks. Medals and certificates were awarded to cadets and cultural programmes held as part of the event.

Addressing mediapersons after the event, Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh said that he was happy with the overall performance of the NCC Directorate. The main objective was to make the cadets responsible and disciplined citizens. Training facilities would be improved, he said.

