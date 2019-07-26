LDC celebrates Founder’s Day

MADURAI

Lady Doak College’s ‘Triune Celebrations’- the inauguration of the student cabinet, college’s anniversary and Founder’s Day- was celebrated here on Friday.

Chief Guest of the Beulah Jeyaseeli, an alumna of the college and former Principal of the CSI Bishop Appasamy College of Education, Coimbatore, spoke on the kindness the College’s founder Katie Wilcox and said that believing in a higher power will lead to success.

Principal and Secretary of the college, Christianna Singh, took part in the investiture ceremony of the student cabinet. She also spoke fondly of the founder and said students must practise goodness and greatness for sustained success.

A platinum jubilee souvenir was released by Sam C. Bose, Board member, LDC.

The proceedings of LDC’s international conference on “New frontiers in Mathematics and Computing (ICFMC 2019)” were released by the chief guest.

A total of 3,000 saplings were distributed to students and teachers.