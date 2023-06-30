Laying of new drinking water pipelines to be completed in a month: Thoothukudi Mayor

June 30, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even as this coastal town is witnessing frequent protests by the public for regular and improved drinking water supply to the residents, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy has said that laying of new drinking water pipelines in the town will be completed within a month and hence the public could expect improved drinking water supply very soon.

Chairing the corporation council meeting held here on Friday, Mr. Jegan said supply of drinking water in the town was affected as flow of water in the Tamirabharani, the only drinking water source of Thoothukudi district, became very thin due to poor storage level in the Papanasam and Manimuthar Dams. Since water was not flowing around most of the infiltration wells in the Tamirabharani, supply of drinking water to the headworks was badly hit.

Hence, canals were dug inside the dry riverbed to ensure flow of water around these infiltration wells supplying drinking water to the Corporation’s water supply headworks.

“After we spoke to our District Collector, canals were dug inside the river to improve supply of drinking water to the the headworks from where water is supplied to Thoothukudi,” Mr. Jegan said.

The Mayor informed that the laying of new drinking water pipes (black pipes), which was started in 2013, had been expedited after the contractor abandoned the work midway and the Corporation was directly executing this work in a few places.

“Since the corporation is continuing the abandoned work, the amount will be deducted from the contractor’s deposit for not completing the work as he had agreed. We’ll complete this work within a month so that the improved drinking water supply can be expected shortly,” Mr. Jegan said.

He also said 95% of re-laying of roads in 15 wards had been completed.

When a few councilors urged the Mayor to allow free parking of vehicles in the Corporation’s multi-level parking facility near the old bus-stand, Mr. Jegan replied that the urban civic body, which had installed CCTV cameras in the parking space to ensure the safety of vehicles, was collecting only a nominal fee and hence the public should cooperate with the Corporation.

The meeting resolved to collect ₹ 5 for 6 hours for parking bikes and ₹ 10 for cars. The monthly parking fee for two-wheelers is ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 for cars. The meeting gave its nod for-relaying 47.58 km-long roads at the cost of ₹ 21.75 crore.