Lay service roads before northeast monsoon sets in, demand residents of Balakrishnapuram

The bridge work at Balakrishnapuram in Dindigul has remained a long-pending dream for its residents. But right now, all that they seek is to transform the muddy carriageway into a motorable service road and opening of subways to lessen the burden of the already risky commute in view of the northeast monsoon setting in.

“Even if the bridge is delayed, the least that can be done is to lay service roads which are uneven and filled with craters. This leads to waterlogging even during light showers,” said H. Rajesh Kannan, district treasurer, Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Centre.

The delay in bridge work has left people to take alternative routes that are longer and in pathetic condition. “Siluvathur Road, where the bridge is coming up on, that leads to a famous temple, Thirumalaikeni and around 50 villages, remains damaged. Water stagnation near the railway gate at Masilamanipuram is a crucial issue,” he said.

The bridge is built to reduce the waiting time at three railway gates namely Palani, Karur and Chennai railway gates which are lined up on a single stretch on Siluvathur road. “Palani gate is permanently closed to take up bridge work that has stopped bus service leaving people to spend a fortune in hiring autos to come into the town,” said M. Gobi, a resident of Balakrishnapuram. He added that farmers find it very difficult to bring their produce to the town.

K. Devi, a frequent commuter, complained that an alternate route via Anumanantha Nagar has turned slushy due to the ongoing drainage work. She also called for officials to make the service road, which was in bad shape leading to vehicles getting stuck in the mud, to be set right before the heavy showers.

Meanwhile, Mr Kannan opined that the service road leads to the subways that were constructed seven years ago near the three railway gates. “The subways should at least be opened now for the commuters to lessen the snarls. Absence of street lights along the roads filled with water, makes commuting even riskier at night,” he added.

Former Dindigul MLA K. Balabharathi of the CPI (M) charged that despite two Ministers belonging to Dindigul, they have not initiated any progress regarding the bridge work. “It stands as a failure of the State to have not expedited the work,” she said.

Ms Balabharathi noted that the cadre of CPI(M) would have staged umpteen number of protests urging officials to complete work soon, but it has always fallen on deaf ears. She called for at least laying tar roads near the railway gates and MSP Solai Nadar Memorial Boys Higher Secondary School which is the alternate route.

She also called for the district administration to analyse and identify the factors causing the delay and rectify them on a war footing. “Steps must at least be taken to change the contractor who seems not to be bothered by the progress of such a crucial project for the people of Dindigul,” she charged.

Speaking to The Hindu, Collector S. Visakan said that 80% of the bridge work is complete. “A review of the work undertaken and the pending work was made recently. Following which officials have been instructed to expedite works and we expect to put the bridge to use by December,” he said.

Further, he noted that the district administration would take measures to redress commuting issues in the area at the earliest in view of the onset of northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, Mr Gobi charged that officials never turn up at the spot and they have left the project and people in a limbo.